Following two spectacular, back-to-back wins for Wales Women, their third round clash, against England’s Red Roses at Cardiff Arms Park this Saturday (April 15), is a sell-out.
This smashes another record for the women’s squad who attracted their largest home crowd to date (4,962) at their TikTok Women’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.
Although there is still some limited availability in hospitality areas, all public sale tickets have now sold-out for the first time for a Wales Women home match.
Wales fans have reacted in a hugely positive way to the spectacular win against Ireland and a hard fought victory over Scotland in round two and head coach Ioan Cunningham is delighted with the support.
“To know we’ve got another record crowd for England’s visit to the Arms Park is a credit to how the players, coaches and staff have all performed in the opening two games of the TikTok Six Nations,” he said.
“To see the supporters turn up and set a new crowd record against Ireland in the opening game of the tournament showed how the Welsh rugby public appreciate the journey this team is on.
“To break that record for our second home game for England demonstrates how this team has caught the public’s imagination and inspired the nation.
“We know England will be a huge challenge for us, they have been the benchmark team and dominated this tournament for so long, and we are under no illusions of the task ahead of us.
“But knowing we have the backing of the Welsh supporters and that they appreciate how hard we have worked to be two from two shows we are heading in the right direction.
“This is your Wales team and your support has been part of our journey and has been appreciated by all the players, coaches and staff.”