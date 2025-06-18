NEWENT 1st XI fell to a 44-run loss at home to Frampton On Severn on Saturday after being set 186-9 off 40 overs.
Josh Hayes, Liam Devries and Jack Cowles took wicket braces, backed by single strikes from Tom Devries, Will Trumper and Wayne Phillips.
Newent opener Cowles then made 50 in reply, but the only other top order batsman to make double figures was Mike Mason with 15.
And by the time ninth man Wayne Phillips livened things up with a brisk 22 not out, including a six and a four, it was too late to challenge the target, the hosts all out for 142 with seven balls left.
But Josh Ralph hit a glorious 122 as the Lions roared away to Cheltenham Civil Service 3rds, Newent winning by 35 runs after setting a target of 230-4 off 40 overs.
Mark Fabian also scored 48 and Nigel Brown 15 not out, before Andrew Duggan with three wickets, Ben Ward with two, and single wickets for Andrew Brookes, Rory Brown, Nathaniel Gorlay helped limit the hosts to 195-8.
The 3rds were beaten by 117 runs at home to Kingsholm 3rds though after the visitors raced to 263 all out in 32.1 overs.
William Pettipher took three wickets for Newent, alongside braces for Charlie Lacy, Douglas Page and Charlie Edgell.
But although the home side saw out their 40 overs, they were never at the races run-rate wise, reaching 146-9, only Edgell with 63 and Pettipher 22 making double figures.
The Twenty20 midweek side also lost by two wickets at Arcadians Nine Elms.
Newent were all out for a lowly 76 with six balls left, only Jack Cowles with 20 and openers Will Trumper and Luke Merchant with 12s making any impression with the bat.
But the bowlers gave it a shot, reducing Arcadians to 49-7 before the hosts squeezed to 80-8 with five balls to spare, Ollie Curtis, Sam Watts and Mike Mason with wicket braces.
