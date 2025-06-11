WHILE weekend cricket proved a washout for most clubs, Newent CC completed all three Saturday matches.
The 1sts won by four wickets at derby rivals Dymock, chasing down a target of 155 all out, with Tom Devries taking four wickets and James Towner and Jack Cowles two apiece, as Joshua Brawn top-scored for the hosts with 67.
The visitors then reached 159-6 in 29.1 overs, Cowles scoring 30 backed by Paddy Thompson with 25 and Will Trumper 23, with George Bennion 18 and Liam Davies 14 taking them over the line.
It was a second win over Dymock in three days following a 51-run Twenty20 midweek home win, where George Bennion fired 42 not out backed by Thompson with 27 and Jack Griffiths 21 in their 131-8.
Mike Mason with four wickets and Trumper with three then helped skittle the visitors for 80 in 18 overs.
But Newent's Lions lost a last-ball Saturday nailbiter at home to Gloucester AIW 1sts, finishing on 191-4 three runs shy of the 194 all out target.
Ben Ward and Dan Nightingale took three wickets each, with Josh Ralph hitting 70 and Paul Carter 48 before the Lions narrowly ran out of time.
The 3rds also lost by 92 runs at home to Ullenwood Bharat 3rds after being set 254-4 off 40 overs.
A 70-run second wicket stand between Nathaniel Gourlay and William Pettipher gave Newent hope reaching 99-1.
But the former's departure for 48 followed by the latter four runs later for 36 (103-3) saw them decline to 162 all out.
Ross were undone by the weather having reduced visitors Canon Frome to 5-4 and then 81-7, Will Brookes taking three wickets and Sachin Anil and Chloe Tingle two apiece.
Elsewhere in midweek, Goodrich missed out by 33 runs at home to Forest Hundred table-toppers Cinderford, reaching 127-7 in reply to 160-7, Jack Lewis taking three wickets and Megan Jones two.
