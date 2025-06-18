ANTHONY James took five wickets for 29 runs and scored 71 not out as Aston Ingham 1st XI brushed aside West of England Gloucestershire Premier basement hosts Thornbury 2nds by seven wickets on Saturday.
Simon Clark also took two wickets, and Sam Didcote, Mikey Gooch and Dan Smith one apiece as Thornbury were dismissed for 133 in 39.5 overs.
Aston were 38-3 in reply but didn't lose another wicket reaching 138-3 with a 100-run fourth-wicket stand between James, whose 68-ball knock featured 12 fours and a six, and skipper Alexander Gooding, who blasted a brisk 44 off 36 balls, including eight fours.
Aston 2nds also won by a huge 196 runs at home to Bourton Vale 3rds, Jimmy Davies scoring a majestic 109 not out and sharing a 179-run opening stand with Ethan Drew-White who fired 89, and a 121 run unbeaten second-wicket stand with Tim Dulson, who cracked 62 off 41 balls.
Boundaries rained down as Davies smacked 18 fours in his 98-ball knock, Drew-White 10 fours and two sixes and Dulson eight fours and a six as Aston reached 300-1 off 40 overs.
Vale were then skittled for 104 in 32.4 overs, Clyde Breetzke taking three wickets and Oliver Kelsall two.
The 3rds also won by 35 runs away to Alvington, scoring 201-7 before dismissing the hosts for 166 in the 38th over.
Tim Smith hit 59 and John Nieuwoudt 55, before the former secured four wickets, Simon King three and Jenson Arrowmith two.
Colin Leighton took five wickets for the 4ths, but they fell to a 60-run loss away to Apperley 3rds, all out for 89 in 27 overs after dismissing the hosts for 149 in 30 overs.
Yash Navalgund also took two wickets, but only two batsmen then reached double figures with 14 and 12.
Meanwhile, Ross CC moved second in Herefordshire 9 with a thumping 158-run win away to Bartestree 4ths.
Seven batsmen made double figures in their 278-8 off 40 overs, eighth man Sachin Anil top-scoring with 55 off just 22 balls, including four sixes and three fours, backed by Graham Howls and Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen both with 42 and Will Brooks 41.
Paul Franklin then took 4-14, Anil 3-13 and Dee Springer 2-34 as Ross blitzed the batting for 120 in 37 overs.
Elsewhere, Harry Porter made 50, Jack Waldis 32, and Sam Griffiths and Matt Young 27s as Goodrich 1sts reached 218-9 off 40 overs before restricting visitors Minchinhampton to 151-9 for a 67-run win, Alex Parker with three wickets, and Neil Price and Jack Lewis two apiece.
But the 2nds lost a last over nailbiter by one wicket away to Ruardean Hill 2nds after setting 190 all out in 36.5 overs, Harry Mutlow scoring 36, George Driscoll 30 not out, Colin Walker 25 and Lee Harrington 22.
Megan Jones, Ralph Heaven Richards and Mutlow then took wicket braces, but Hill reached 194-9 with a ball to spare.
Aston Ingham visit Luddington & Mawsley near Northampton in the National Village Knock Out on Sunday (June 22) the day after hosting Langford in the league.
Ross 1sts host Fownhope 2nds in a local derby on Saturday, while Goodrich 1sts host Gloucester 2nds.
