SKIPPER Aaron Jones fired Chepstow 1sts to a seven-wicket home win over fellow high-flyers Panteg with a magnificent 116.
Sharing a 174-run second-wicket stand with Ben Sidney-Jones, who scored an unbeaten 72, Jones fired 14 fours and a six as Chepstow reached 267-3 with 3.4 overs to spare chasing 264-8.
Filip Chitnis’ four wickets included ending a 152-run fourth-wicket partnership (230-4), supported by Josh Tregaskes with two wickets and solo strikes for Ben Hope-Bell and Lewys Jones.
Harry Hughes also scored an unbeaten 50 off 35 balls that featured a six and seven fours to guide Chepstow over the line, with the win lifting them above Panteg to second in South East Wales One.
But the 2nds lost by 124 runs away to Blackwood Town 1sts after being set a mountainous 344-3 off 45 overs, mainly due to a 223-run second-wicket stand, with Bruno Chitnis, Ellis Davies and Andrew de Almeida taking the wickets.
A spirited initial reply reached 153-2 but fell away to 220 all out in the 33rd over, opener Chris Archer scoring 66, Lloyd Bartlett 57, James Bostock 27 and Ellis Davies 20.
The 3rds won by 65 runs at home to Newport Fugitives 3rds though after scoring 238 all out to go second in SEW 12.
Opener Alun Jones fired 76, including two sixes and 15 fours, while Philip Richardson hit four sixes and seven fours in a 58, backed by 28 from Ben Tate and 20 not out from Finlay Hillman.
Fugitives were soon on the run, dismissed for 173 in the 38th over, with Tate and Tom Absalom taking three wickets apiece.
But there was midweek Macey Cup quarter-final disappointment, as Chepstow were beaten by 48 runs by visitors Newport CC.
The city side raced to 179-3 in 20 overs, mainly thanks to an unbeaten 107 from Campbell Macmillan.
Chepstow saw out their overs, but only reached 131-6 despite an unbeaten 61-run seventh-wicket stand between Rhys Leach 38 and Ben Hope-Bell 21 following 26 from Harry Hughes.
