CHEPSTOW 1sts were well on course to win their South Wales East One match on Saturday, with just 66 needed off 28 overs and nine wickets in hand at home to Newport 2nds.
But the rain then intervened and the game was abandoned, with the players heading to the curry house by way of consolation.
The hosts' attack blitzed the city side's batting line-up, dismissing them for 113 in 33.5 overs, Josh Tregaskes taking 3-15-5, Ben Hope-Bell 2-23-5.5 and Lewys Jones 2-30-8, with wicketkeeper Harry Hughes holding two catches.
James Bishop with 32 not out and Ben Sidney-Jones nine not out then eased Chepstow to 47-1 in 12 overs before the weather had the final say, the hosts' 10 points leaving them third behind Sudbrook and Panteg.
Monmouthshire rivals Sudbrook also saw their game scuppered midway through by the rain, although the leaders had cause to be thankful after being dismissed at home for 104 in 27 overs by Croesyceiliog.
Scott O'Leary top-scored with 41 but only Bilal Butt with 16 and Joe Voke 12 could join him in double figures.
Croesey then reached 20-1 in reply when the rain stopped play, Voke with the wicket.
Chepstow 2nds were also saved by a downpour away to Llandaff 2nds after being reduced to 78-8 after 20 overs in their South East Wales 3 match.
Only James Bostock with 17, Malith Madurasinghe with 13 and Jonathan Huws 10 not out reached double figures before the heavens opened and the visitors' prayers were answered.
Gloucestershire 8A table toppers St Briavels saw their game at home to Gloucester CC 3rds cancelled without a ball bowled, and will hope to get back to action away to Dymock 2nds this weekend.
Other fixtures this Saturday (June 14) include Miskin Manor 1sts v Chepstow 1sts, Chepstow 2nds v Brecon 1sts, Pontypridd 3rds v Chepstow 3rds.
