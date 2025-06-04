TWO fantastic centuries and a 237-run second wicket stand by Matthew Jones and Adam Roberts fired Monmouth 1st XI to an emphatic 143-run victory away to Sudbrook 2nds on Saturday.
The duo took the score from 27-1 to 264 before Roberts holed out for 107 off 99 balls, having fired five sixes and five fours.
Jones was still there though and carried his bat for a magnicent unbeaten 155, having fired 21 fours in his 132-ball knock, with the visitors reaching a huge 327-4 off their 40 overs.
Sudbrook were all out two balls short of their allotment, but were never at the races run chase-wise finishing on 184, with Gareth Jones taking 3-31-7 and Peter Keay 2-33-8, backed by single strikes from Jared Janes, Ben Pilot, Eddie Atkinson, Ben Lander and Roberts.
Saturday's fourth win in five games lifts Monmouth to second in South East Wales 7, just a point behind St Fagans 3rds.
But the 2nds missed out by 92 runs at home to Chepstow 3rds in SEW 12, having been set 226-7.
Thomas Franklin with 74 and James Bostock 58 proved the visitors' main runmakers, with Aled Jones and Sam Brennan taking two wickets apiece, and Jon Roberts a catch and a run out.
Third man Roberts with a 63 that included 11 fours and a six, formed a 56-run fourth-wicket partnership with Matthew Williams 27, but six ducks sank the reply, as Monmouth finished on 134 all out in the 31st over.
The 3rds were also beaten by nine wickets at home to Penarth 5ths, Harry Coulthard scoring 25, Sean McCluskey 21 and Nick Holt 20 in their 108 all out before the seasiders raced to 109-1 in 17 overs.
Llanarth 1sts triumphed by the same score though at home to Hopkinstown 1sts, skittling the visitors for 93 in 27 overs before reaching 97-1 with 23 overs to spare.
Tom Heath and Dan Moseley took three wickets apiece and Tom Llewelyn two in the SEW 5 match before skipper Ollie Mann fired an unbeaten 50 backed by Paul Gittins with 21 not out.
The 2nds also won by eight wickets away to Radyr 5ths, dismissing the hosts for 103 in 26 overs, with Joshua Scoular taking four wickets and Mark Batt two, before reaching 104-2 in 17 overs, Andrew Spencer firing 37 and Chris Page 31 in unbeaten knocks.
It was much tighter for Penallt & Redbrook at home to Alvington & Woolaston in Gloucestershire League 8A, as they sneaked home by two wickets.
The Foresters fired 168-7 off their 40 overs, with two wickets apiece for Vipin Sathy and Chris Margetts.
It was then the worst of starts for the Pelham hosts, losing their opening two batters without scoring.
But Liam Hurcombe with 42 and Guy Adams 29 steadied the ship before Sathy with an unbeaten 51 supported by Ross Williams with seven took them over the line to 174-8 with 2.3 overs to spare.
Saturday’s (June 7) fixtures include – Monmouth 1sts v St Fagans 3rds, Lisvane 4ths v Monmouth 2nds, Abertillery Town 2nds v Monmouth Town 3rds, Bridgend Town 2nds v Llanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Ponthir 3rds, Aston Ingham 3rds v Redbrook & Penallt 1sts.
