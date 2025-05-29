EIGHTY from Scott Bailey and 50 from skipper Aaron Jones helped Chepstow's 1st XI to a 52-run South East Wales One home win over Tondu 1sts on Saturday.
Bailey's 115-ball knock included eight fours as he and James Bishop with a brisk 39 put on 88 for the first wicket, before he and Jones added another 102 (190-2).
James Kellaway also chipped in with 24 and Rhys Leach 29 as the hosts reached 261 all out on the penultimate ball of their 50 overs.
Tondu went the distance in reply, but were kept in check by Chepstow's attack, finishing on 209-5, with Leach taking two wickets backed by strikes for Jason Dobbie, Josh Tregaskes and Lewys Jones.
But the 2nds lost away to Barry Athletic 1sts by 51 runs after being set 199-9 off 40 overs.
Half centuries for the fourth and fifth men secured a decent total for the seasiders, with Raahi Kumar taking three wickets for the visitors, and Malith Madurasinghe and Andrew De Almeida two apiece.
Chepstow then struggled to 148 all out in 34 overs, opener Philip Richardson with 46 and Filip Chitnis 25 the top scorers.
The 3rds were also on the end of a seven-wicket loss away to Bay Dragons 2nds, scoring 170 all out in 38 overs before the hosts reached 171-3 with seven overs to spare.
Chepstow made a good start reaching 122-2, but the wheels then fell off with three wickets without score (122-5), virtually repeated with three wickets for one run after reaching 153-6 (154-9).
Luca Goddard with 45, Alun Jones 40, Oliver Thornhill 20 and Scott Williams 18 were their runmakers.
The Sunday XI also missed out by four wickets at Penydarren Country, all out for 224 in 37.4 overs before being surpassed by 225-6 with eight balls left.
Chitnis fired 70 off 48 balls, including two sixes and 10 fours, backed by Goddard with 50 not out off 54 balls, while Finlay Hillman secured three scalps and Tom Absalom two.
