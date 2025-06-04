A FOUR-wicket burst from Jason Dobbie helped Chepstow 1sts secure a five-wicket win away to Cardiff CC 2nds, lifting the Wyesiders to third in South East Wales One.
Dobbie proved unplayable returning figures of 4-4 off 10 overs, as he dismissed Cardiff's top-four batsmen for just 28 on the board.
The hosts never recovered, all out for 91 in the 43rd over, with Josh Tregaskes also taking 3-27-10 and Filip Chitnis 2-18-6, and Ben Sidney-Jones snaring a run out.
In reply, the visitors didn't have it all their own way, but still raced to 94-5 in 19.4 overs, Carwyn James seeing them over the line with 24 not out, backed by skipper Aaron Jones with 18 and Sidney-Jones 13.
It proved tighter for the 2nds as they won by just two wickets at home to Miskin Manor 2nds in SEW 3.
Ellis Davies took three wickets, and Eddie Hillman and Raahi Kumar two apiece as Chepstow dismissed Miskin for 142 in the 44th over.
The hosts reached 44-1, but then slumped to 89-8 before Lloyd Bartlett with an unbeaten 29 and Jonathan Huws with 17 not out saw them to 145-8 in the 36th over.
Openers James Bishop and Philip Richardson also scored 19 apiece, alongside Jared O'Brien with 14, with the win lifting them to third.
In another low-scoring match, St Briavels won by three wickets away to Westbury 2nds in Gloucestershire 8A.
The visitors’ bowlers skittled the last seven wickets for just 12 scoring runs as Westbury were all out for 86 in 29.3 overs, Darryl Reynolds taking 4-12-7, Tommy Rowe 3-3-2.3 and Tyrone Hoskins 2-24-8.
But St Briavels looked headed for defeat after three ducks and just 25 scoring runs for four other wickets before Reynolds with 37 not out and skipper Will Peters 15 took them to 89-7.
Saturday’s (June 7) fixtures include – Chepstow 1sts v Newport 2nds, Llandaff 2nds v Chepstow 2nds, Chepstow 3rds v Abergavenny 4ths, St Briavels v Gloucester 3rds.
