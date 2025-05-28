ASTON Ingham won a Village Knock-Out thriller by a single run at home to Colwall on Sunday, to keep hopes alive of a Lord’s final after last year’s quarter-final run.
Watched by a sizeable crowd, Gus Carini-Roberts fired 45, Anthony James and Alexander Gooding 34 apiece, Jordy Luis 31 and Angus Bartlett 23 in their 212-7.
The tension built as Colwall's last pair then put on 24 runs to take them within two runs of victory with two balls left, when James proved the hero, pouncing to run out the No 11 (211 all out) off a Frankie Gooding ball, to put Aston into the fourth round.
James also took two wickets alongside Gooding, with Toby O’Neill also securing a brace.
Aston had to bounce back after being clattered in the Cotswolds 24 hours earlier, Bourton Vale blitzing them by nine wickets in the West of England Gloucestershire Premier League.
Only the top three made decent scores, inching to 174 all out in 48.5 overs, with third man James making a patient 75 not out off 130 balls after opener Carini-Roberts' departure for 22 (39-1).
A 75-run second-wicket stand with Oliver Henson promised a decent total before the latter holed out for 43 (104-2) in the 30th over.
But then the innings fell away, as partners departed regularly for ducks and single figure scores.
Bourton then blasted 179-1 in 21 overs, Oliver Whiteley deprived of his century by two runs by a Dharzekanth Yoganadan catch off a Nic Merrin delivery.
But Aston 2nds beat visitors Woodmancote 2nds by 15 runs despite openers Charlie Lorton and Jimmy Davies departing for ducks.
Third man Tim Dulson was on fire, hammering 135 off 119 balls, including six sixes and 17 fours, backed by Will Green with 92 not out off 76 balls, including five sixes and 12 fours, as the duo put on a brilliant 196-run fourth-wicket stand before the former holed out last ball.
Fourth man Josh Loade also contributed 41 to the 286-4 total, forming an 87-run stand with Dulson.
The visitors’ batters made a fist of it, but could only reach 271-8 in 40 overs, Frankie Gooding taking three wickets and Dan Smith two.
Aston 3rds beat Dymock 2nds by 63 runs at home, Joseph Day firing 77, Tom Parsons 61 and Clyde Breetzke 31 in their 201-4 off 40 overs.
Breetzke and Andrew Gardner with three wickets apiece and Day two then helped dismiss Dymock for 132.
But the 4ths lost by seven wickets away to Kingsholm 3rds, former top jumps jockey Tom Scudamore scoring 42 and Gavin Flynn 32 in their 151-8, but passed (153-3) with nine overs left.
Elsewhere, Jack Cowles cracked a fantastic 144 not out as Newent 1sts beat Bourton 2nds at home by eight wickets, Sam Watts adding an unbeaten 33 in their 229-2 reply to 227-8, with both also taking wicket braces alongside Josh Hayes.
The Lions lost by the same margin away to Andoversford 1sts though, Andrew Duggan scoring 43 and Ben Allard 29 not out in their 134 all out, before the hosts raced to 135-2 in 23.5 overs.
Leo Kelly also fired 56 for Newent 3rds at home to Apperley 3rds, but they fell 18 runs short of the 249 target, all out in the 39th over for 231.
This Saturday’s fixtures (May 31) include – Aston Ingham 1sts v Hawkesbury Upton 1sts, Longborough & Sezincote 1sts v Aston I 2nds, Highnam Court 2nds v Aston I 3rds, Aston I 4ths v Andoversford 2nds, Fairford 1sts v Newent 1sts, Newent Lions v Ullenwood Bharat 4ths, Tewkesbury 4ths v Newent 3rds.
Sunday’s matches (June 1) include – Aston I Friendly XI v Corse & Staunton, Newent Friendly XI v Ruardean Hill 3rds.
