FORMER Haberdashers Monmouth cricket star Sophia Smale has signed for Essex ahead of next year's restructured women's senior game.
Eight counties will host professional women's teams in 2025, replacing the regional set up where she played for Western Storm
And the 19-year-old spinner, who helped Oval Invincibles lift The Hundred Cup at Lords in 2022 and played for England U19s in the 2023 World Cup in South Africa, said: "I'm very excited, it's a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to getting going with women's director Andy Tennant and the team.
"I think it's just a great time in women's cricket and I'm really excited to put on the Essex badge.
"Working with Andy is massive, ex-left arm spinner, and he's a very good spin coach and I've heard lots of good things,” adds Sophia, who is the sister of Glamorgan star Will Smale.
"And a team that's just won a trophy (as the regional Sunrisers), it's always good to go somewhere that has had success recently.”
Meanwhile Haberdashers' Monmouth has been recognised as one of the UK’s top 100 cricketing schools in The Cricketer Schools Guide 2025
The school has a rich cricketing history dating back to 1882, with alumni including former England and Glamorgan cricketer Steve James and rising star Sophia, while current pupils Jacob Blades and Zac Williams are members of the Glamorgan Academy and have represented Wales at U18 level.
Led by Director of Cricket Callum Bassett-Jones, the coaching team also includes Assistant Director James Boiling (former Surrey and Durham player) and School Director of Sport Andrew Jones (ex-Glamorgan professional).
Students benefit from one-to-one coaching, specialist group sessions, and over 130 fixtures annually against schools, clubs, and regional sides.
Girls’ cricket continues to thrive, with 14 players selected for Cricket Wales this year.
The school remains committed to expanding opportunities for all cricketers while building on its legacy of excellence.