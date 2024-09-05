CHEPSTOW 1st XI suffered disappointment as defeat at home to South Wales Premier 2 leaders Ynystawe on Saturday saw them slip into the dropzone on the very last day of the league season.
Port Talbot beat bottom side Dafen Welfare to leapfrog Chepstow out of the bottom two, with the Wyeside outfit finishing six points off safety.
Mitchell Harris scored 49 and Scott Bailey 38 in their 168-9 off 50 overs, but the target was never enough as Ynystawe secured the title with 18 overs to spare reaching 171-5, Rhys Leach taking three wickets and Jason Dobbie two.
The 2nds were celebrating an 80-run victory at Whitchurch-Heath in Cardiff and a decent season though, finishing third in South East Wales 4.
Tuhin Gavand fired 46, Chris Archer 37 and Philip Richardson and Benedict Tindall 23 apiece as they racked up 204-8 off 40 overs.
And four wickets for Josh Tregaskes and three for Cameron Rees helped skittle out the hosts for 124 in 29.4 overs.
But the 3rds suffered disappointment on the final day losing by 66 runs to SEW 12E table-top rivals Friends Union 2nds, who leapfrogged them to take the title by just two points.
In a high stakes game the hosts set an imposing 251-6 off 40 overs, with Adam Mansoor taking two wickets and Charlie Harkins, Eddie Hillman, Raahi Kumar and Rizan Mansoor one apiece.
Opener Alun Jones fired 41 off 40 balls in reply, backed by fourth man Brent Harkins with 28 and seventh man Rizan Mansoor with 26, but the latter's dismissal (155-7) effectivly ended their chances, with Chepstow all out for 185 in the 34th over.