MONMOUTH CC 1st XI won a run-fest thriller with a ball and three wickets to spare on Saturday - a third victory in four games in this South East Wales 7 campaign.
More than 550 runs were scored at the Sports Ground, with Llantwit Fardre setting a big target of 278-6 off their 40 overs, helmed by 124 off 88 balls from opener Luke Benjamin, including four sixes and 16 fours.
Ben Pilot finally took his wicket as he holed out to Matthew Jones having already claimed two other victims through catches from Jared Janes and Eddie Atkinson.
All six wickets were catches, Pilot himself chipping in with one off the bowling of Gareth Jones, who also took a second wicket thanks to a Ben Lander catch, while Matthew Jones chipped in holding one off a Lander delivery.
Faced with a mountain to climb, Monmouth were undeterred, even after opener Paul Brooks went for a duck.
Gareth Jones scored 35 before being caught and bowled and Matthew Jones 36, while fourth man Pilot continued his rich vein of form with 85 from 68 deliveries, including two fours and six sixes before being run out.
Pilot and Osian Jones formed an 84-run sixth wicket partnership taking the score to 225-6 before the latter with 52 not out and skipper Peter Keay with 36 guided them to 279-7 on the penultimate ball of the last over, leaving Monnmouth fourth.
The 2nds also recorded an 18-run win away to Bridgend Town 4ths, Monmouth setting a target of 177-7 in a reduced 30-over game before restricting the hosts to 159-6.
Skipper opener Andrew Dobbie scored 40, backed by William Wilton with 33, Harry Coulthard with 25 and Aled Jones 27 not out.
Sam Brennan then took two wickets, with one apiece for Tony Brennan, Jones and Tom Russell, who also secured a run out, with the win leaving Monmouth fourth in SEW 12.
It was a tougher day for the 3rds though, who were beaten by nine wickets away to South Wales Sri Lankan 2nds, Joe Walton with 25, Charlie Mallen, 17, and Nye Jupp 14, their best scorers in a total of 103 all out in 33.3 overs.
Monmouth's attack had an early success with a run out of the home side's skipper for three, but the runs flowed thereafter with the target reached in 18.3 overs (106-1).
Elsewhere, St Briavels beat near near neighbours Penallt & Redbrook by seven wickets at Pelham fields.
The visitors were all out for 197 in the 38th over, Liam Hurcombe unlucky to hole out on 99 one short of a ton, backed by Amal Suku with 39 and Kamaal Mitha 23, as Tommy Rowe took four wickets, Will Peters three and Ellis Rees two.
In reply, Stuart Williams also agonisingly saw his innings ended on 99, albeit carrying his bat, while skipper opener Will Peters also regretted a near miss, trapped lbw for 49 one short of his half century.
But they still toasted victory Tom Adams helping Williams to 200-3 in the 32nd over with 19 not out.
Llanarth 1sts fell to a 72-run SEW 5 defeat in the Vale of Glamorgan against Dinas Powys after being set 197-7 off 45 overs, Hilal Ahmad taking four wickets and Humphrey Myrddin Evans two.
Will Heath then scored 58 but with only Felix Squirrel with 13 also reaching double figures, the villagers were all out for 124 in 31.3 overs.
The 2nds won by 65 runs at home to Monkswood & Panteg 3rds though after setting a sizeable 258-3 off 40 overs, Adam Binmore firing an unbeaten 74, backed by Nick White with 57 and Dave Myatt 64 who put on 126 for the first wicket, and David Griffiths with 35 not out.
Llanarth's attack then kept the visitors' batters on a tight leash, restricting them to 193-7, with Andrew Hilditch and C Isaacs taking wicket braces.
