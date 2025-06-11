THERE was disappointment for Monmouth CC's cricketers as Saturday's fixtures were all scuppered by rain, following a ball-to-spare midweek Forest Hundred loss at Ruardean Hill.
Defeat in the Forest saw the Monmouthshire Menaces pushed back into third in the nine-team ladder by their hosts.
With 100 balls for each side in 20 five-ball overs, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat, only to see opener Jake Teague caught for a duck (1-1) on his second ball.
Ben Lander and Ben Pilot then put on 40 for the second wicket before the former fell for 15 off 24 balls having fired a six and a four (41-2), soon followed by the latter, bowled for a swift 19 off 10 balls that included two sixes (48-3).
Osian Jones and Gareth Jones then moved Monmouth past the 100-mark, but straight after passing the milestone, Osian was bowled for 26 off 19 balls in the 15th over having fired five fours (101-4).
And a main contributor having departed, the innings stuttered, with new man Jared Janes going lbw for a golden duck very next ball (101-5), and Gareth Jones bowled shortly afterwards for a 22 off 22 balls that featured four fours (109-6).
Ruardean having checked the momentum, Sam Uttley and skipper Ben McCluskey then managed to add 17 more off the last 3.2 overs, the latter finishing 11 not out and Uttley bowled last ball for eight, with the visitors finishing on 126-7.
Monmouth bowler Sam Brennan then struck twice in two balls early on, bowling opener Jack Robins for eight and trapping new man Jack Weaving lbw for a golden duck (20-2).
But opener Aaron Underwood and skipper Alfie Jayne then put on 98 for the third wicket to keep Hill on course, the former finally run out by bowler Pilot for 52 at the start of the last over to leave the score on 118-3.
They still needed eight off the last three balls but a no ball two, two and a Jayne four denied the Menaces as Hill reached a winning 127-3 with a ball to spare.
Penallt & Redbrook 1st XI were also pulled up short by the weekend weather away to Aston Ingham 3rds in Gloucestershire 8A, after restricting the hosts to 98-5 in 30.5 overs.
Llanarth won a Sunday friendly by 10 runs at home to Moccas though, setting a target of 197-7 off 35 overs before dismissing the visitors for 187 on the final ball.
Sam Michell fired 44, Ollie Mann 39 not out, Glen Hamilton 37 not out and Adam Gilchrist 44 before Colin Grove took three wickets and Tom Heath and Harrison Griffiths two apiece.
Tintern host Monmouthshire Menaces in the Forest Hundred on Wednesday night (June 11) after a narrow three-wicket midweek loss at home to Huntley.
The Wyesiders scored 123-5 despite both openers departing for ducks, David Perret playing a skipper's innings with 56, including four sixes and five fours, backed by David Hilton with 23 and Tom Dimond 17 not out.
Fixtures this Saturday (June 14) include – Miskin Manor 3rds v Monmouth 1sts, Monmouth 2nds v Whitchurch Heath 4ths, Monmouth 3rds v Ponthir 4ths, Penallt & Redbrook 1sts v Ashleworth Woodpeckers 1sts, Llanarth 1sts v Radyr 3rds, Abercarn 2nds v Llanarth 2nds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.