CHLOE Tingle from Ross-on-Wye CC is the new captain of the Herefordshire Women's Cricket Team for the 2025 season.
The former John Kyrle student has been playing her club cricket in the county for Brockhampton Women as well as her home club team, alongside studying in Cardiff.
A right-hand top order batter and seamer, she is leading the team from the front given her recent experiences in county cricket, where she has also been training with Worcestershire over the winter.
She took a wicket and a catch and scored 13 runs in Herefordshire’s narrow T20 nine-run loss away to Cambridgeshire earlier this month.
And Chloe said: "I’ve played in this county for a long time now and women's hard ball cricket here has sort of meandered around a bit, but this winter has been really exciting to see all of the counties get set for the new tiered season with the pros up top in Tier 1 – then the semi-professional set ups in Tier 2 and now its Herefordshire’s turn to get stuck in to this.
"When Richard (Cox – Herefordshire Cricket General Manager) asked me about the captaincy, it was a moment to reflect and then say I’m truly honoured and delighted to accept.
"It means a great deal to have Richard's and Herefordshire Cricket's trust and support, and I’m excited about leading the team forward.
"I look forward to working closely with the staff and the squad to build on our strengths and continue progressing together."
Joining Chloe in their T20 team is German international Tina Gough, who said: "When Richard met me at an overseas tournament in the winter and detailed the vision for the women's team I couldn’t wait to get involved.
"We go back a long way from our time at Warwickshire together, so it will be great to join forces again and see what we can do.
"I’m really looking forward to working with Chloe and some younger players and seeing them develop in the same way so many have helped me."
