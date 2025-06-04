FAIRFORD filled their boots at home to Newent CC 1sts, winning by 107 runs in Gloucestershire 3 League action on Saturday.
The hosts reached 240-7 in their 40 overs, Newent’s Mike Mason starring with the ball with 4-24 supported by Tom Devries with two wickets.
But the visitors were then all out for 133 in 32 overs, only Devries with 37 making a significant score.
The Lions roared though, blitzing Ullenwood Bharat 4ths at home by nine wickets after dismissing them for 121 in 29 overs.
Dan Nightingale took a superb 4-3 off six overs, backed by Matthew Cole with 2-13-3 and Andrew Brookes 2-19-5.
Josh Ralph with an unbeaten 56 and Nightingale with 30 not out then eased them to 122-1 in 22 overs.
The 3rds also won by 23 runs away to Tewkesbury 4ths after setting a target of 202-8 off 40 overs.
Opener Matt Franklin fired 56, Gary Smeaton 51 and Mark Fabian 21 before the Newent attack dismissed the hosts for 179 in 36.5 overs, Patrick Thompson and Prasanna Dommalapati taking three wickets each and Jimmer Cunliffe two.
The T20 Gloucester Evening League team lost by eight wickets at Huntley though, all out for 109 on the last ball before the hosts reached 113-2 with 4.2 overs to spare.
Mike Mason made 17 and Jack Griffiths 15 for Newent, with Huntley’s Beth Powell taking three wickets and Colin Reeves and Luke Fishlock two apiece, before Tom Mann anchored the home side to victory with 59.
Sunday's Friendly XI were 10-run winners however at home to Ruardean Hill 3rds, Nathaniel Gourlay making 54, including six fours and three sixes, and Paul Carter 36 in their 176-5 off 30 overs.
Gary Smeaton then took two wickets as Newent limited the reply to 166-7.
Newent host Dymock in the T20 on Wednesday (June 4) while Huntley visit Gloucester CC.
Saturday’s games (June 7) include Dymock 1sts v Newent 1sts, Newent Lions v Gloucester AIW 2nds, Newent 3rds v Ullenwood Bharat 3rds, Huntley 1sts v Aston Ingham 2nds.
