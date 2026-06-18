Today, Thursday, June 18, brings patchy rain with occasional cloud cover, offering a mild weather forecast for local residents. Lydney may see only light drizzle, with moderate breezes. Temperatures near 23°C in the afternoon and about 15°C overnight are expected. Morning conditions should stay mild, perfect for those seeking fresh morning air. Sunshine may peek through, though cloud coverage could linger.
Tomorrow is set to be sunny, delivering bright skies and only slight chance of rain. Temperatures about 25°C promise warm conditions by midday, dipping to about 12°C later. Gentle winds will maintain a pleasant atmosphere. Evening skies could stay mostly clear, ensuring a tranquil end.
This weekend begins on Saturday with patchy clouds and small hints of rain possible. Afternoon warmth peaks near 22°C, while nights hover about 14°C. Breezy intervals might emerge, but sunshine could break through. The day should still feel comfortable, with minimal gusts and an occasional glimpse of sunshine to enjoy.
Sunday tries for brighter spells, with moments of overcast giving way to higher temperatures near 25°C. Rain looks unlikely, and the breeze remains light, helping maintain consistently comfortable weather into the evening. Expect stable skies throughout most of the day.
Monday rounds out the forecast with sunny skies and minimal chances of rain. Afternoon heat could reach about 26°C, making it the warmest day of the week. Overnight values drift close to 16°C, ensuring mild conditions after sunset. Clear sunshine should persist all around. Warm weather sets the tone for more golden days ahead.
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