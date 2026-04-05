Today, Sunday, April 5, brings patchy rain with frequent cloudy spells. Temperatures near 10°C are expected, dipping to about 3°C tonight. Strong winds might accompany showers, so conditions could feel cooler at times. Lydney can expect occasional breaks of sunshine, though wet conditions may pop up during daylight hours. Local forecasts highlight wind gusts too.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a gentle breeze. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 1°C create a crisp start early on. Sunshine should pierce through the clouds most of the day, providing drier conditions than today. A brief rain attempt might arrive, but it looks unlikely. Evening skies stay mostly quiet.
Tuesday appears bright and warm, with highs near 18°C and a mild morning. Sunny skies will dominate, and any cloud cover should be minimal. This upswing in temperatures makes it feel more like spring, offering pleasant daytime conditions without much sign of rain. Winds stay light and gentle.
Wednesday could reach about 19°C, maintaining that sunny pattern. Clouds may pass overhead, but rainfall remains improbable. Gentle winds keep everything comfortable, and the afternoon warmth lingers into the early evening. Nights remain cool, but not as chilly as earlier in the week. Expect plenty of bright sunshine.
Thursday stays about 18°C, with partly cloudy spells tapering off by dusk. Skies should remain mostly clear into the night, extending this tranquil stretch of weather. Conditions look steady heading into this weekend, promising mild days and calm nights for the next few days. Longer sunny spells.
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