Wednesday brings the highest temperatures yet, hovering close to 20°C and dipping to near 9°C at night. Patchy rain remains a possibility, but drier interludes are likely. Overcast periods might move in briefly, though sunshine could return later. Light breezes complete a generally pleasant forecast for midweek. Overall, weather remains mixed, with moderate breezes, periodic rain, and occasional sun bursts expected, but sunshine may break through at intervals. Mornings remain mostly mild quite often.