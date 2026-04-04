Today, Saturday, April 4, in Lydney experiences patchy rain with occasional breaks of sunshine. Temperatures near 15°C, dropping to about 5°C after dark. Breezes could feel brisk at times, but overall conditions remain mild. Rain chances stay moderate, so expect short-lived wet spells through the day.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, with cooler temperatures near 9°C and lows about 2°C. Light showers might appear on and off, but calm periods should pop up in between. Sky cover remains variable, giving brief glimpses of sunshine. Winds could pick up slightly, adding a fresh feel.
Monday begins overcast, offering temperatures close to 13°C and a low near 1°C. Clouds could linger throughout the day, though passing bright spots aren’t ruled out. The overall forecast leans dry, keeping rainfall minimal. Gentle breezes maintain comfortable conditions, making for a fairly stable weather outlook.
Tuesday looks warmer, with daytime temperatures near 18°C and early morning readings about 4°C. Sunny spells may dominate, though isolated drizzle can develop. A touch of wind is possible, but skies should stay bright most of the time.
Wednesday brings the highest temperatures yet, hovering close to 20°C and dipping to near 9°C at night. Patchy rain remains a possibility, but drier interludes are likely. Overcast periods might move in briefly, though sunshine could return later. Light breezes complete a generally pleasant forecast for midweek. Overall, weather remains mixed, with moderate breezes, periodic rain, and occasional sun bursts expected, but sunshine may break through at intervals. Mornings remain mostly mild quite often.
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