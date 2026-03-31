Today, Tuesday, March 31, brings patchy rain nearby with afternoon temperatures near 16°C and skies turning clearer toward evening. Light winds keep it mild, though showers are expected to linger. Nighttime conditions remain cool with values about 5°C, so it’s worth noting the chance of light rain in some spots.
Tomorrow sees mostly cloudy skies with temperatures near 12°C by midday. Occasional patches of rain might pop up, but they should stay minimal. Winds remain gentle, and overnight readings linger close to 6°C. Overall, expect subdued conditions with limited sunshine in many areas. Light grey clouds look set to persist.
The next day features a slightly cooler start, with temperatures near 11°C in the afternoon and minimal rain. Misty patches could appear in the morning, but conditions should brighten gradually. Evening readings drop about 4°C, making for a crisp close. Skies could stay mostly overcast, limiting direct sunshine. Winds prevail.
Another round of patchy rain arrives the following day, with midday temperatures near 11°C and occasional showers likely. Winds pick up slightly, contributing to a brisk feel. Overnight conditions hover about 5°C, keeping things on the cooler side. Rain chance remains high, so widespread damp conditions may persist. Gusts intensify.
This weekend sees a sunny outlook on Saturday, with maximum temperatures near 16°C and a mild breeze. Clear skies dominate most of the day, offering brighter conditions. Evening values dip to about 7°C, creating a gentle cool-down. Lydney might catch a glimpse of stronger gusts but should stay mostly dry.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.