Today, Monday, March 30, brings patchy rain with clouds rolling in by midday. Morning temperatures linger near 4°C, climbing to about 11°C later. Gentle breezes accompany light showers in the afternoon, but skies may clear slightly by night. The weather forecast points to a damp day. It’s a spring scenario.
Tomorrow stays mild, with early lows hovering about 4°C and highs near 16°C. Patchy rain remains likely around midday, though periods of thinner cloud cover could appear in the afternoon. This local weather update indicates comfortable conditions despite intermittent drizzle. Misty patches.
Wednesday brings slightly cooler air, with temperatures near 12°C. Early hours rest about 5°C, and skies switch between overcast spells and brief sunshine. The forecast suggests minimal rain, keeping conditions mostly dry and calm through the day. Winds remain light, ensuring a gentle vibe outside. Morning mist soon fades quickly.
Thursday seems unsettled, with patchy rain possible and clouds dominating much of the morning. Temperatures near 12°C pair with lows about 5°C, providing a moderate range. Drizzle could surface at times in the afternoon, but breaks may offer limited brightness. A mix of grey skies and gentle showers appears likely.
Friday turns windy, with steady drizzle and temperatures about 10°C. Early lows hover near 5°C, while light rain persists throughout the day. Gusts pick up into the afternoon, keeping conditions wet and blustery. Lydney sees this shift toward cooler, unsettled weather. Rain remains consistent, ensuring little relief from the damp.
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