Today is Sunday, March 29, with patchy rain expected early and temperatures near 1°C in the morning. Afternoon highs around 10°C should bring a mild feel, though scattered showers may linger. Lydney sees a fair chance of light rain bursts throughout the day, turning calmer by night. Expect overcast spells.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain again, with morning lows near 4°C and daytime highs about 11°C. Showers might pop up, but clouds could break for the occasional brighter spell. Conditions remain generally damp, so moisture lingers through late evening. Temperatures settle down slowly, ending the day slightly cooler. Rain remains likely.
Tuesday looks warmer with highs near 15°C, starting around 4°C. Occasional drizzle is possible, but periods of dryness should prevail. Grey skies might turn brighter in the afternoon, offering mild conditions. Evenings remain mild, dipping slowly to single digits, though a bit of mist could appear overnight. Rain chances stay.
Wednesday may have clouds early on, followed by moderate highs about 13°C. Morning lows hover near 4°C, with scattered showers around midday. Some partial breaks might let sunshine peek through, but overcast moments remain. By evening, temperatures slip steadily, yet conditions remain calm under occasional cloud cover. Showers appear briefly.
Thursday keeps things cooler, with afternoon values near 10°C and lows about 2°C at dawn. Overcast skies linger through much of the day, and breezes stay gentle. Drizzle is unlikely, leaving a mostly dry outlook. This weekend should hold stable conditions, with temperatures expected to stay moderate. Cloud cover prevails.
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