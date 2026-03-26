Today, Thursday, March 26, sees a mix of patchy rain and brief sunny spells. Early morning cloud gives way to gentle drizzle by midday, but skies may brighten slightly later. Temperatures hover near 10°C, offering a mild feel across the area. Light breezes should keep conditions fresh throughout.
Tomorrow looks unsettled, with persistent rain appearing at intervals. Brief drizzle and cloudy patches dominate, while temperatures about 11°C provide moderate warmth. Some brighter periods could pop up between showers, although wet conditions remain likely. Gentle winds accompany the rainfall, creating a noticeable chill in exposed spots.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing more clouds and intermittent rain. Temperatures near 9°C indicate a cooler trend, particularly in the afternoon. Occasional sunny intervals might break through, but expect passing showers to linger. Breezes could pick up later, hinting at a slightly gusty evening.
Sunday maintains a cloudy theme, with patchy rain still a possibility. Temperatures near 10°C ensure it remains on the cool side. Though some drizzle may appear, the day could see a few clearer skies. Overall, conditions remain mixed, with moderate winds continuing to blow.
Monday continues the variable trend, as patchy rain lingers in the forecast. Temperatures near 13°C signal a modest rise, delivering a slightly milder feel. Occasional dry spells may emerge, though cloudy skies are likely. Any rain is expected to pass relatively quickly, keeping a changeable atmosphere in place across Lydney. Winds might be moderate, though no severe gusts are anticipated, ensuring comfortable outdoor conditions through Monday.
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