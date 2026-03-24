Today in Lydney brings patchy rain and some cloud cover, with temperatures near 12°C. Winds might feel blustery, and brief clearer spells could appear later. Overall, it stays mild but changeable, as occasional showers pass through. Conditions look drier by night, though breezy weather may linger.
Tomorrow sees a dip in temperatures to about 8°C, bringing chilly winds and a risk of on-and-off rain. Skies may stay grey for much of the day, with a slight chance of sleety spots around midday. Late afternoon might offer a brief break from damp conditions, though winds remain brisk.
Thursday, March 26 brings extensive cloud overhead, with temperatures near 9°C and minimal rainfall expected. Skies could remain overcast most of the time, easing to calmer winds later in the afternoon. A subdued but generally dry pattern is likely, offering mild relief from heavier showers. Sunshine might peek out briefly.
Friday shows signs of patchy rain returning, with temperatures near 11°C. Cloud cover develops through midday, though sunshine might break through at intervals. Conditions remain unsettled, but heavier downpours appear less likely as the day progresses. Mild breezes will keep the air feeling comfortable despite occasional damp spells, ensuring gradual improvement.
This weekend brings cooler moments, with Saturday’s temperatures near 9°C and intermittent rain likely. Early morning might start clear before clouds roll in, prompting mostly scattered showers by midday. The afternoon could see a mix of drizzle and breaks in the clouds, ending the day on a moderately cool note. Gentle breezes remain.
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