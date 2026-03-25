A few morning snow showers make for an eventful start today, Wednesday, March 25. Patchy rain is expected through the afternoon along with gusty winds. Temperatures near 3°C initially will climb to about 7°C later. Some clearing arrives by evening, offering brief glimpses of sunshine before nightfall.
Cloud cover lingers tomorrow as more rain passes through, with temperatures near 2°C in the early hours and about 9°C by midday. Occasional drizzle may break up for a while, but skies remain mostly grey. A mild breeze should accompany these damp conditions without too much disruption.
Friday appears slightly warmer, hitting temperatures about 10°C. Early cloud may lead to light rain showers, especially around midday. Patches of drizzle could linger, yet brighter spells are possible later on. The day feels fresher overall, though a gentle breeze persists and keeps the air moving across the region.
Saturday brings a cool dawn with lows near 1°C, then climbs to about 9°C under partly cloudy skies. Possible light showers may appear around midday, but a few sunny spells break through. Breezes pick up slightly, offering continued airflow. Evening hours seem clearer, making way for a calmer overnight period.
Warmer air moves in on Sunday, lifting temperatures near 11°C. Patchy rain remains a possibility, although some dry spells could emerge late afternoon. Overcast intervals and moderate breezes keep the weather shifting throughout the day. Lydney could see those cloudy patches linger, giving a varied local outlook. Gusts might increase by evening, ensuring slightly unsettled conditions persist.
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