Today, Friday, March 27, brings patchy drizzle and cloudy intervals. Temperatures near 10°C should prevail by midday, falling to about 5°C overnight. Lydney follows a similar pattern, with occasional bouts of rain and a few drier moments sprinkled throughout the day. Winds remain moderate. Overall humidity stays fairly moderate throughout.
Tomorrow remains cool, starting near 0°C at dawn and rising to about 8°C. Patchy rain lingers during daylight hours, though quick sunny breaks may appear. Showers persist into afternoon before easing later, offering a calmer evening to end the day. Breezes pick up slightly, yet nothing too dramatic for spring.
This weekend features additional unsettled weather with temperatures near 9°C after a morning low about 0°C. Patchy rain could increase around midday, but partial clearing is possible toward late afternoon. Dusk stays damp, so expect lingering showers well into the night. Winds remain variable, occasionally strengthening during any heavier showers.
Expect moderate winds Monday, with highs about 11°C and lows near 5°C. Patchy rain arrives on and off, interspersed with brighter intervals. Conditions remain changeable, yet any late evening showers should be lighter, leaving room for occasional breaks under cloudy skies. Short bursts of heavier rain may develop, adding intensity.
Tuesday sees a welcome lift in warmth as afternoon temperatures reach near 15°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Patchy rain remains possible, but extended sunny spells are likely. Fog patches could form by late evening, though conditions stay generally mild heading into midweek. Occasional gusts arise, yet wind appears tame.
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