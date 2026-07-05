Partly cloudy skies hang over Lydney and the surrounding area today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the west. The temperature will reach a high of around 28°C, feeling more like 25°C due to the cloud cover. With only a minimal chance of rain, it's a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the warmth.
As the day wears on, the partly cloudy conditions will persist, with the sun breaking through the clouds at times. The gentle breeze will continue to blow, making it feel comfortable for those out and about. It's a good idea to wear light, breathable clothing and don't forget to apply sun protection when the sun is out.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 18°C overnight. The skies will remain partly cloudy, with the gentle breeze continuing to blow. It's a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the evening air, perhaps with a light jacket to keep the chill off.
Overall, it's a beautiful day in Lydney, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the weather. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)