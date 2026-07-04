It's a warm start to the day across Lydney and the surrounding area, with the sun shining brightly in the sky. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 25°C, feeling more like 22°C due to the gentle breeze.
The wind will be light, blowing at a gentle pace, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors. With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal day to get out and enjoy the sunshine.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 22°C, still feeling pleasant. The overnight period will see clear skies, with a low of about 14°C expected.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely day in Lydney, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Don't forget to wear sun protection when heading outdoors, as the UV index is expected to be high.