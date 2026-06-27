This weekend sees a gentle continuation of these patterns on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering near 24°C. Patchy clouds may drift by, yet significant rain is not anticipated. Mild air lingers into the evening, keeping the forecast generally calm. Skies remain partly cloudy, opening brief windows of sun. Winds stay light, preserving a tranquil feel throughout the day. Some brief sunbursts add brightness, rounding out the calm outlook for midweek. Overall, there’s little to disrupt plans, so Wednesday maintains a relaxed vibe to conclude this week’s general forecast.