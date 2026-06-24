Sunday brings a hint of change with patchy rain nearby. Temperatures near 21°C in the afternoon and about 13°C at dawn suggest a cooler trend. Overall skies should still feature some sunshine, but occasional drizzle may appear. The rest of the week continues this varied pattern without heavy downpours. Many areas remain pleasantly warm, though certain spots could experience extra cloud cover. This slight dip in temperatures marks a gentle shift from the intense heat seen earlier, yet the sunshine still lingers. Breezes remain modest throughout the afternoon hours, maintaining an overall calm atmosphere across local regions.