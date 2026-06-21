Today, Sunday, June 21, brings clear and sunny weather, with no real chance of rain. Conditions stay bright throughout, and temperatures are expected near 25°C by midday. In Lydney, skies remain mostly cloud-free, offering a warm afternoon. Late evening remains comfortable, with about 18°C after sunset. Breezes remain light, ensuring a pleasant day.
Tomorrow promises morning mist giving way to warmer spells. Early cloud quickly breaks, revealing sunshine through midday. Temperatures climb about 28°C, and skies stay mostly clear, though there’s a slim chance of a thunder rumble late afternoon. Evening remains calm and mild, with near 19°C anticipated after dusk.
The next day stays hot, with temperatures peaking near 32°C. Sunny conditions dominate early hours, but an occasional spot of rain could appear in some areas by afternoon. Any damp spells pass quickly, leaving warm and bright skies. Evening cools down to about 23°C, ensuring a mild end to the day.
Midweek remains scorching, with highs about 34°C under mostly sunny skies. Morning mist swiftly dissipates, revealing a bright day that feels especially warm by midday. Skies remain largely clear, offering minimal relief from the heat. An evening temperature near 25°C keeps things toasty well into the night.
The following day sees the peak of the heat, hitting about 36°C at midday. Sunshine dominates, though a brief patch of rain might develop in isolated spots. Nonetheless, conditions remain hot and largely dry. Later in the evening, temperatures hover near 26°C, still comfortable. A gentle breeze may blow at times.
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