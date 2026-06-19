Today is Friday, June 19, and the weather looks mainly dry with brief patchy rain. Temperatures near 25°C may rise from about 11°C earlier, creating pleasant conditions for most of the day. Skies should stay partly cloudy, with only a small risk of drizzle in the evening. Winds remain moderate.
Tomorrow is set for patchy rain but not enough to spoil a mostly calm day. Temperatures about 22°C might climb from near 14°C, offering mild breezes and partial sun. Light drizzle could appear by late afternoon, though widespread sogginess seems unlikely compared to earlier periods. Gentle winds are expected overall.
This weekend features Sunday bringing bright conditions and higher temperatures near 28°C, up from roughly 10°C in the morning. Sunny spells dominate, though a slight chance of rain lingers. Clear periods should help maintain a warm feel the day, with minimal cloud cover expected across most regions. Winds stay gentle.
The next day keeps the warmth on track, with temperatures about 28°C rising from near 14°C. Monday sees mostly clear skies, offering sunny intervals and limited drizzle. Humidity remains moderate. Any rainfall should stay light and sporadic, leaving plenty of scope for bright spells between passing clouds. Warmer breezes continue.
The following day maintains sunny weather and climbs near 29°C after an overnight low about 18°C. Tuesday brings clear skies, with limited cloud later. Conditions remain dry and bright, providing a vibe throughout daylight hours. Lydney may see the same trend, backing up the region’s consistent run of fine weather.
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