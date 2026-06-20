Today, Saturday, June 20, brings mist early on and partly cloudy conditions later. Patchy rain is possible, though it should stay mostly light. Temperatures near 22°C will feel moderate throughout the afternoon. Lydney could see varying cloud cover, but no heavy downpours are expected in the current weather forecast overall.
Tomorrow seems brighter and quite warm with about 27°C at midday. Skies remain mostly sunny, offering minimal chance of a passing rain shower. Conditions appear comfortable, especially in the evening when breezes stay calm. Overnight lows near 11°C keep it cooler, ensuring mild and calm weather into the next morning.
Monday looks hot with a peak near 30°C during the day. There’s potential for rain later, but clear spells should dominate much of the afternoon. Occasional thunder may develop when evening clouds roll in, under unsettled weather conditions. Nights drop to about 15°C, offering some relief from the daytime heat.
Tuesday still sizzles with temperatures close to 31°C. Sunny skies dominate, though a few patches of cloud could bring brief shade. Rain appears unlikely, allowing heat to persist through the afternoon. Evening temperatures hover about 17°C, maintaining a warm feel once the sun sets over the region and remains humid.
Wednesday continues the sunny streak, with highs about 32°C. Skies remain mostly clear, ensuring a hot afternoon. Overnight lows sit near 18°C, keeping evenings balmy. The rest of the week appears similarly warm, and temperatures might stay elevated heading into this weekend, suggesting more bright conditions are on the way.
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