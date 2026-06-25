Today, Thursday, June 25, looks very warm with sunny spells dominating most of the day. Temperatures near 34°C raise the heat, while late-day clouds might bring light rain. Overnight lows about 19°C offer a mild break from the daytime intensity. Conditions stay mostly clear, ensuring a bright setting for much of the region.
Tomorrow should remain comfortably warm, topping out about 27°C under largely sunny skies. Any chance of rain seems minimal, promising a dry day. Early morning could settle near 17°C, providing a gentle start. Lydney may still experience occasional cloud cover, but the forecast leans toward bright and peaceful conditions.
Saturday brings another burst of warmth, pushing highs about 27°C. Rain is unlikely, leaving the day mostly sunny. Early hours hover near 15°C, making mornings feel cooler than midday. Clouds could drift by occasionally, yet brightness dominates. With light winds, outdoor conditions appear steady from dawn until evening.
Sunday transitions to fresher air, with highs near 21°C and scattered rain chances returning. Early morning temperatures about 10°C feel noticeably lower, creating a sharper contrast from previous hot spells. Some patchy clouds may linger, yet intervals of sun are expected. Overall, the day leans cooler and slightly damper.
Monday sticks with moderate warmth, peaking near 22°C under generally sunny skies. Morning lows about 9°C might feel slightly crisp, but midday sun should offer comfortable conditions. Limited cloud cover is anticipated, and rain is unlikely. This calmer pattern brings a gentle finish to what has been a varied weather stretch.
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