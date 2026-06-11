Today offers moderate rain with lingering clouds, bringing a damp atmosphere and breezy winds. Temperatures reach about 15°C, while early hours dipped close to 7°C. Showers persist off and on, creating soggy conditions for most of the daytime. This forecast covers Lydney and surrounding region.
Tomorrow transitions to patchy light rain, with more frequent dry intervals than today. Thick clouds remain possible, but brighter spells may appear by mid-morning. Temperatures climb near 20°C and overnight lows settle about 13°C, making conditions milder beneath the changing skies.
This weekend, starting Saturday, June 13, is set to bring sunshine and generally clear conditions. Mornings might start off misty near 10°C, but bright weather should dominate. Afternoon warmth nears 22°C, encouraging comfortable outdoor weather throughout the day. Gentle breezes keep the air fresh.
Sunday looks partly cloudy, with a few fleeting grey patches lingering above. Early conditions hover close to 11°C, gradually rising during the afternoon. Skies may brighten often, boosting daytime temperatures to about 22°C. Soft winds ensure a pleasant feel, continuing through the later hours.
Monday reintroduces possible light rain, interspersed with calm breaks under occasional clouds. Overnight figures near 11°C give way to daytime readings about 22°C, sustaining moderate warmth. Sporadic drizzle might appear, but extended showers seem unlikely. Conditions remain balanced, avoiding extremes while keeping the local forecast mild. Winds stay gentle, and heavier rain appears improbable as the week continues, though occasional cloud cover remains in the mix. Light breezes help maintain mild evenings, without dips in temperature.
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