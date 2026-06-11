Monday reintroduces possible light rain, interspersed with calm breaks under occasional clouds. Overnight figures near 11°C give way to daytime readings about 22°C, sustaining moderate warmth. Sporadic drizzle might appear, but extended showers seem unlikely. Conditions remain balanced, avoiding extremes while keeping the local forecast mild. Winds stay gentle, and heavier rain appears improbable as the week continues, though occasional cloud cover remains in the mix. Light breezes help maintain mild evenings, without dips in temperature.