Today (Sunday, June 7) in Lydney sees patchy rain with periods of drizzle, as temperatures climb to about 18°C and dip near 10°C overnight. Skies remain cloudy, offering occasional breaks but generally damp, with gentle breezes moving in. Rain chance remains high into the evening, keeping conditions especially moist.
Tomorrow expects moderate rain, with a peak near 16°C and a low about 8°C. Some lighter showers appear early, but heavier bursts could develop by midday, maintaining a soggy feel. Cloud cover stays thick, and winds could gust occasionally. Persistent cloud cover could hamper any sunny breaks throughout the day.
Tuesday looks changeable, featuring patchy rain and glimpses of brightness. Temperatures hover around 16°C at their warmest, falling close to 7°C overnight, so expect occasional breezes and continued damp spells. Intervals of calmer skies might break through during the afternoon. Dryness could coincide with midday, but scattered drizzle remains likely.
Wednesday continues the unsettled theme, bringing a few light showers mixed with dry interludes. Afternoon readings near 16°C contrast with morning lows about 7°C, while clouds persist and occasional drizzle remains possible. Sunny breaks could appear sporadically, though breezy gusts linger. Lingering dampness extends into the evening, reducing chances of sunshine.
Thursday sees patchy moisture return, with on-and-off rain pushing highs about 16°C and keeping nights around 10°C. Misty conditions appear later, suggesting only brief clearer moments before another damp spell arrives. A moderate breeze persists, accompanying shifting clouds and short-lived dryness. Drizzle may linger overnight, keeping moisture elevated for hours.
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