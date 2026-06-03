Today, Wednesday, June 3, offers patchy drizzle and occasional cloudy spells, with temperatures near 17°C. In Lydney, gentle breezes will pick up later in the afternoon, potentially bringing brief showers. Overall, weather conditions remain moderately mild throughout the day, so expect a mix of light rain and some brighter intervals.
Tomorrow promises more drizzle, with temperatures near 16°C. Occasional light rain is likely during the morning, followed by breaks of cloud later. Winds could be fairly brisk, but not overly strong. Expect periodic showers to persist into the afternoon, though short dry spells may appear as the day steadily unfolds.
Friday could start bright but is set to become showery, with the highest temperatures hovering near 16°C. Light rain may develop by midday, turning heavier in particular spots during the late afternoon. Despite occasional pockets of sunshine, quite breezy conditions might gust unexpectedly, keeping the forecast feeling rather unsettled overall.
This weekend begins on Saturday with moderate rain possible and gusty winds, temperatures about 14°C. An extended spell of rain may arrive by midday, ensuring damp conditions for much of the afternoon. Evening skies might briefly brighten, though lingering drizzle could still appear in the area, maintaining rather wet conditions.
Sunday sees patchy rain near midday and temperatures about 18°C, offering a mild but occasionally wet close to this weekend. A few dry intervals may emerge, yet clouds are likely to remain, accompanied by moderate breezes. Showers should gradually ease later, leaving calmer weather into the evening, enhancing overall serenity.
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