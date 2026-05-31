Today, Sunday, May 31, brings a local weather update with patchy rain likely in the early hours. Temperatures near 19°C should dip to about 10°C overnight. Occasional clouds could give way to a bit of late sunshine. In Lydney, conditions remain changeable, with brief intervals of dryness.
Tomorrow might see moderate rain through most of the day. Drizzle could persist now and then, with temperatures about 16°C sinking to near 10°C at night. Skies could stay grey for much of the afternoon, offering only brief breaks in cloud cover. Winds might pick up slightly, adding to the damp feeling.
Tuesday brings another dose of local weather changes, with moderate rain likely in the morning. Temperatures should reach about 18°C, though the day may feel damp under persistent showers. Occasional lighter spells might emerge, but rain remains a notable feature throughout. Sporadic gusts could make conditions feel cooler.
Wednesday could deliver patchy rain, with temperatures hovering near 17°C. Showers may ease slightly into the evening, yet drizzle is still possible. Cloudy periods can dominate, bringing limited sunshine. Humidity might stay noticeable, but any heavier downpours are expected to be brief. Gusty breezes could swiftly move lingering clouds.
Thursday looks unsettled, with more patchy rain and temperatures about 16°C. The rest of the week continues on a similar track, mixing occasional drizzle and cloudy skies. Conditions might turn marginally brighter by the weekend, but showers remain possible. Some clearer intervals could gradually develop later, maintaining mild local weather updates and comfortable conditions.
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