Today, Friday, May 29, brings a mix of misty spells and patchy rain, especially in the early hours. Conditions will brighten later, with sunshine breaking through in the afternoon. Temperatures near 21°C feel mild, dipping to about 10°C overnight. Light winds keep the air comfortable while rain chances gradually decrease.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny from dawn, offering clear skies and warm weather. Temperatures reach about 20°C during peak hours, while lows near 8°C feel crisp at night. No significant rain is expected, so the forecast still supports a bright outlook. Gentle breezes allow pleasant conditions to dominate throughout the day.
Sunday could bring occasional cloud cover alongside patchy rain. Early morning temperatures hover near 10°C, rising to about 20°C under partly overcast skies. The weather might feel mild, but brief showers still remain possible during midday. Lydney sees a moderate chance of damp spells, yet sunny intervals may appear intermittently.
Monday may start grey, with drizzle creeping in during the morning. Temperatures near 19°C offer moderate warmth, dropping to about 11°C as evening settles. Intermittent light rain could linger slightly, but drier spells might break through later. Breezy conditions are expected, bringing cooler air and shifting clouds throughout the afternoon.
Tuesday sees heavier showers, with moderate rain in the forecast during the day. Afternoon temperatures hover near 19°C, while overnight lows settle at about 11°C. Some thundery conditions might potentially develop, though breaks in the rain are possible. Cloudy skies remain dominant, ensuring a damp atmosphere through late evening hours.
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