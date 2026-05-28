Today, Thursday, May 28, offers patchy rain in Lydney with clearer skies developing by midday. Some brief morning drizzle is possible, but bright spells are on the cards throughout this weather forecast. Temperatures near 25°C are expected, and gentle breezes add a mild feel. Sunshine peeks through clouds, bringing a warmer afternoon. Overall conditions should be pleasant, lifting spirits after the earlier rain.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain returning, especially in the early morning, before clearing to partly cloudy skies later. Temperatures about 21°C keep it comfortable for any outdoor activities, though a few showers might appear midday. Mild breezes and sunny periods bring pleasant weather into the evening.
This weekend brings brilliant sunshine on Saturday, promising mostly clear skies and temperatures about 20°C during peak midday hours. A lighter wind will keep conditions comfortable, and no rain is predicted. Bright weather throughout the day creates an ideal start to the weekend.
Sunday appears slightly unsettled as patchy rain edges in, mainly early on and possibly intensifying by mid-afternoon. Temperatures about 18°C keep it from feeling chilly, though periods of thick cloud will dominate. Occasional brighter intervals could pop through, offering a hint of sunshine before showers return in some spots.
Monday continues the cooler trend, with light drizzle emerging throughout the day and temperatures near 16°C. Overcast skies will linger, and showers remain a possibility into late afternoon. Brief breaks in the clouds might reveal a little sun, yet damp conditions remain the dominant feature, emphasizing the day’s rainy focus.
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