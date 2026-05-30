This weekend brings bright conditions, with sunny skies. Today, Saturday, May 30, sees temperatures near 21°C, dipping to near 9°C overnight. Weather forecast indicates no significant rain, so the day should feel pleasantly mild. Cloud cover may appear at times, but clear spells remain dominant. Expect breezes throughout the region.
Tomorrow continues the mild trend, with occasional patchy rain and temperatures about 19°C. Lows hover near 11°C, and light drizzle could develop later in the afternoon. Breaks in cloud cover may bring intermittent sunshine. Conditions look changeable, so skies might alternate between damp and somewhat brighter moments. Evening remains cool.
The next day brings moderate rainfall, with temperatures peaking about 16°C and dropping near 9°C. Heavier downpours may occur midday, leaving skies overcast for much of the afternoon. Overnight, forecast models suggest lingering drizzle, leading to a cooler scene. Expect increased humidity as rain persists throughout the evening and nighttime.
Another day remains damp, with highs about 19°C and lows near 12°C. Intermittent rain is expected, punctuated by occasional breaks of lighter cloud. Conditions could turn heavier in places, grey skies are likely to linger. Breeze levels stay moderate, bringing cooler airflow and consistent showers through the day. Unsettled overall.
Midweek remains showery in Lydney, reaching highs near 16°C and dropping to about 10°C. Patchy rain should linger, though occasional dry intervals may briefly brighten conditions. Winds appear brisk, potentially gusting at times. Weather forecasts show ongoing unsettled patterns, ensuring a rather damp environment persists throughout much of the day.
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