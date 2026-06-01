Today, Monday, June 1, sees patchy rain in Lydney alongside morning fog that could linger early on. Drizzle may develop by midday, with occasional light showers in the afternoon. Clouds remain overhead, though brief brighter spells are possible. Temperatures look to peak near 18°C, and breezes stay gentle.
Tomorrow should bring moderate rain for Tuesday, delivering heavier bursts at times. The forecast suggests consistent wet conditions from morning through late afternoon, with occasional breaks offering short-lived relief. Temperatures hover about 18°C, and an evening clearing could provide a hint of sunshine before nightfall.
Midweek arrives with Wednesday expecting patchy drizzle and a mostly cloudy outlook. Light rain may persist into midday, then gradually ease, giving way to mild conditions. Temperatures reach near 17°C, while breezes strengthen slightly. Late in the day, a glimpse of sun might break through.
Thursday brings mixed weather, featuring light drizzle early on and pockets of dryness later. Winds can pick up, and occasional patches of patchy rain could move through the afternoon. Temperatures sit near 16°C under mostly grey skies, though a few sunny intervals may surface toward evening.
Friday continues the unsettled pattern, bringing further spells of rain and a chance of drizzle. Gusty winds may turn noticeable, yet lighter periods could appear in the afternoon. Temperatures remain about 16°C, offering slightly milder air compared to earlier in the week. Clouds dominate, though a stray brighter moment is possible before sunset. Any overnight showers might fade slowly, keeping local skies partly cloudy by dawn.
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