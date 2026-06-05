Today, Friday, June 5, in Lydney sees patchy rain with skies staying overcast for much of the day. Morning lows hover near 8°C, and afternoon temperatures climb to about 16°C. Light drizzle could develop late afternoon, accompanied by mild breezes. Moist conditions remain into the evening, ensuring a damp local weather environment.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and cloudy spells. Daytime readings reach about 17°C, while early hours linger near 10°C. Occasional heavier bursts of rain might appear, so expect a damp start to the weekend. Winds could turn gusty at times, maintaining a cool breeze under the persistent clouds.
This weekend continues on Sunday with patchy rain nearby but warmer conditions. Temperatures rise to around 19°C, and earlier in the day, values sit near 10°C. Clouds dominate, though sunny spells may emerge between light showers. Rainfall remains scattered, but any breaks offer fleeting dryness. Mild breezes persist, creating a damp outlook.
Monday switches back to moderate rain as cooler air returns. Afternoon highs settle about 16°C, dipping around 8°C overnight. Overcast conditions persist through midday, with drizzle possible at times. Occasional cloudy gaps might appear, yet moisture lingers across much of the region. Winds remain gentle, ensuring consistent, if damp, air flows.
Tuesday remains unsettled, featuring patchy rain and partly cloudy intervals. Maximum readings reach near 16°C, decreasing to about 7°C after dusk. Occasional glimpses of sunshine may appear, though moisture lingers. Late afternoon clouds could be thicker, bringing short bursts of rain. Evening skies may clear slightly, creating a cooler feel.
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