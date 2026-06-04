Today, Thursday, June 4, carries moderate rain through much of the day. Skies remain mostly clouded, and scattered rain may persist into early evening. Temperatures about 16°C, dipping to near 10°C overnight. At Lydney, conditions could feel damp with occasional lighter spells breaking through. Gentle breezes might also drift across the region, adding a cool feel.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain likely in the morning, easing slightly by afternoon. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, and brief sunny intervals could appear. Temperatures about 16°C, with overnight lows near 8°C. A few gentle gusts are possible, keeping the air fresh as showers might return late again.
This weekend on Saturday forecasts more rain, occasionally heavy. Afternoon breaks might offer some respite, though clouds stick around. Temperatures near 18°C, dropping to about 10°C overnight. Wind gusts escalate at times, adding to the unsettled vibe. Light drizzle could pop up earlier briefly, with heavier bursts possible later.
Continuing this weekend, Sunday remains overcast with on-and-off showers. Occasional cloud breaks could brighten the day briefly. Temperatures near 18°C, slipping closer to 8°C later. Wetter spells are quite likely, but calm intervals may occasionally pop up. Gustier pockets of wind could accompany any passing rain clouds.
Early next week, Monday is set for moderate rain again. Skies look dull, and stronger winds could pick up. Temperatures near 16°C, falling to about 10°C overnight. Occasional drizzle is likely, keeping conditions rather soggy. Patchy rain may linger, though short dry spells might appear and keep the weather pattern unsettled overall.
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