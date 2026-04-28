Today, Tuesday, April 28, in Lydney brings mostly overcast skies and patchy rain. Temperatures hover near 13°C with evening lows about 6°C. Breezes can be noticeable, but any showers should ease later, offering a calmer night. Local weather watchers may notice gusts picking up near 19 mph, especially midday.
Tomorrow brings sunny spells, reaching about 16°C while dipping near 5°C overnight. Light wind keeps conditions comfortable, making it a brighter day overall. Rain remains unlikely, so expect clearer weather through much of the day. Forecasts indicate gusts could near 23 mph, adding a fresh edge to the afternoon.
Thursday stays warm with highs near 18°C and lows about 7°C. Skies look bright, maintaining the trend of clear weather. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a pleasantly mild afternoon and a fairly calm evening for this part of the week. Occasional gusts may approach about 18 mph, keeping the air moving.
Friday sees a bump in warmth, with temperatures climbing to about 20°C and dropping near 4°C overnight. Showers could develop by late evening, though the day should start dry. Thundery bursts may appear, but any heavier downpours will likely be brief. Rain totals might stay minimal, allowing for mild spells.
This weekend on Saturday looks soggy, with moderate rain pushing temperatures near 13°C and dipping about 8°C after dark. Damp conditions look likely, and the day leans cooler, marking a contrast from the previous warmth. Cloud cover remains thick, ensuring limited sunshine for much of the afternoon. Winds reach near 15 mph.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.