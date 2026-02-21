Today, Saturday, February 21, brings patchy rain and a chance of drizzle. The morning starts cloudy, and occasional light showers extend into the afternoon. Overcast skies dominate, but breaks in the cloud could appear briefly. Temperatures near 11°C remain mild, accompanied by a noticeable breeze throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks damp with persistent patches of rain from morning onward. Occasional drizzle may intensify, but some early bright spells could emerge. Overcast conditions linger, though scattered breaks might appear later. Temperatures about 12°C keep the air milder, while the breeze continues to stir local weather patterns.
Easing into Monday, patchy rain dominates early hours, though brief overcast spells are likely midday. A few lighter showers could persist, but some respite arrives toward evening. Temperatures near 12°C maintain consistent warmth, and gentle winds keep conditions changeable, offering a mix of cloudy skies and fleeting breaks overnight.
Tuesday brings a drier outlook, with partially clear skies throughout the day. Early morning fog may develop, but sunshine becomes more prominent by noon. Temperatures about 14°C feel pleasantly mild. Clouds remain scattered, yet rain seems unlikely. Conditions stay calm overall, making for a stable stretch of local weather.
Wednesday continues the mild trend, with cloudier spells returning but minimal drizzle expected. Temperatures near 15°C hint at a warmer feel, especially in the afternoon. Mist or fog could form late, though significant rain is not anticipated. Lydney might see calmer skies, maintaining a gentle breeze and comfortable conditions overall.
