Parts of South Wales including Monmouthshire and parts of Powys will be basking in the summer heat once again next week as temperatures are expected to soar passed 30oC for the start of the new week.
An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for extreme heat, meaning the warm spell on Monday and Tuesday is expected to cause widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.
- More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents
- Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat
- The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses
- Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays
- Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required
- An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, leading to power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Everyone is advised to drink plenty of fluids, keep out of the sun and avoid any exercise between 11am-3pm when the sun is strongest and close curtains in rooms that face the sun. If you are going out take water with you, stay in the shade, wear sunscreen and a wide brimmed hat. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If using public transport, there are many simple things you can do to keep yourself safe; carry water with you, take a small hand-held battery powered fan, if you feel unwell get off at next stop for some fresh air, dress in light fabrics in light colours to help stay cooler, keep an eye on fellow passengers for signs they may be struggling.
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