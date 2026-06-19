Everyone is advised to drink plenty of fluids, keep out of the sun and avoid any exercise between 11am-3pm when the sun is strongest and close curtains in rooms that face the sun. If you are going out take water with you, stay in the shade, wear sunscreen and a wide brimmed hat. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If using public transport, there are many simple things you can do to keep yourself safe; carry water with you, take a small hand-held battery powered fan, if you feel unwell get off at next stop for some fresh air, dress in light fabrics in light colours to help stay cooler, keep an eye on fellow passengers for signs they may be struggling.