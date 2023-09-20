For those looking to enjoy a vibrant weekend along the Daffodil Line, which runs from Ross to Newent to and Ledbury, there's a plethora of activities and events lined up. From live entertainment at local pubs to the Ross Equinox Festival, there's something for everyone.
Despite the blustery autumnal weather, the Black Dog in Newent is all set for its regular open Mic Night this evening. For those wishing to indulge without the worry of driving home, the Daffodil Line operates late on Fridays and Saturdays, ensuring a hassle-free night out.
The weekend promises to uplift spirits with the Ross Equinox Festival. It offers an array of free world music and well-being activities by the river on both Friday and Saturday. Additionally, for those interested in a touch of Swedish relaxation, the Talbot in Ledbury will be hosting 'Fika' on Saturday.
The Daffodil Line's 'What's On Pages' provides more details on the upcoming events. Among them, bargain hunters can look forward to a two-day auction at Smiths in Newent, while those craving for a sweet treat can relish Swedish coffee and cake in Ledbury. Moreover, the Ross Equinox Festival, a free event in Ross-on-Wye, is back with even more world music, starting from Friday, 22 September. A highlight of the festival includes a Hula session on Saturday morning.
For those feeling lucky, there's a competition offering a chance to win a £50 voucher for Weston's Scrumpy House Restaurant. Entrants simply need to answer the question, "When was H Weston and Sons Established?" and email their response to [email protected] by 31st October to be included in the draw.
The Daffodil Line Team encourages everyone to make the most of their weekend and utilise the bus services for a convenient experience. They also extend an invitation for event organisers to list their events on the Daffodil Line calendar for free.
With a range of activities spanning live music, festivals, and competitions, the Daffodil Line ensures a memorable weekend for all its visitors.