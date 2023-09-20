The Daffodil Line's 'What's On Pages' provides more details on the upcoming events. Among them, bargain hunters can look forward to a two-day auction at Smiths in Newent, while those craving for a sweet treat can relish Swedish coffee and cake in Ledbury. Moreover, the Ross Equinox Festival, a free event in Ross-on-Wye, is back with even more world music, starting from Friday, 22 September. A highlight of the festival includes a Hula session on Saturday morning.