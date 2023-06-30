A bus and two cars were involved in a collision on Beachley Road, Beachley at around 4pm this afternoon (Friday), say Gloucestershire Police.
A statement issued at around 8pm said: "Officers at the scene of a serious collision in #Chepstow this evening (Friday).
"We were called to Beachley Road in the #Sedbury area shortly after 3.55pm with a report of a collision involving a bus and two cars.
"Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and couldn't stop or who has dashcam footage to get in contact.Information can be provided to us online by completing the following form and quoting incident 363 of 30 June: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/.../tell-us-about.../