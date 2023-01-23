Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious four vehicle collision in Tidenham on Thursday January 12.
At 4.40pm police received a report of the collision near to the National Diving Centre on the A48.
It was reported that a white van spun and collided with three other vehicles: a red Vauxhall, a bronze Peugeot, and a white Volkswagen.
The driver of the Peugeot attended hospital and has since been released. His injuries included a fracture to his eye socket/cheek which has resulted in loss of the sight in his eye. He also received cuts and bruising.
The passenger of the Peugeot received bad bruising to her chest, neck and back.
No one else was seriously injured.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.
Anyone who witnessed the white van’s manner of driving before the incident in the area is also asked to make contact.
Information can be provided online by completing the following form and quoting incident 349 of January 12: gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report